Sailor Moon, you can enjoy the original series on Youtube | Naoko Takeuchi manga

Surely you remember a very famous cartoon that managed to mark a whole generation “Sailor Moon”, now you can relive the emotion because in Youtube you can find the first chapters of the series.

It was through a Tweet from the official account that the news so awaited by many people who became fans of the Sailor scouts was released.

It will be a total of three seasons The anime that you can enjoy on the website dedicated to video sharing, you can enjoy “Sailor Moon” to “Sailor Moon S” (the saga of the Death Busters).

You will have to be aware because in a few days it will be launched on YouTube, to be exact from the next April 24, 2020 on the official YouTube channel of the work of Naoko Takeuchi.

It is worth mentioning that not all episodes will be put in a single exhibition, they will gradually be uploaded from the April 24 to July 23 10 episodes per week will be uploaded.

They will be a total of one hundred twenty-seven chapters in total those to be shared, which are those that cover the seasons that have been mentioned.

Even though maybe there is some problem As it will be on the official channel where they are going to be shared, it is most likely that the chapters will be shared in the original language of Japanese and may not have subtitles.

This action is probably due to the fact that the new sailor movie is being promoted, in addition to being a coincidence due to the free content since various platforms they have let users enjoy free content.

The “Crystal” saga of “Sailor Moon” will see its end with a film that will be divided into two chapters, which will be named “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie” something that had already been mentioned years ago.

