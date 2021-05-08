Sailor Moon Movie Trailer Released on Netflix! | Instagram

This new movie “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” will be divided into two parts which will be available on the platform of Netflix, so if you are a fan of this story surely you are more than excited.

Sailor Moon and the sailor guardians arrive at the famous platform of red logo and the best of all is that it is in movie, which will be divided into Two parts And the platform recently revealed the trailer to us to get excited about the arrival of these guardians who have been fighting for love and justice since 1991.

In the trailer of this manga turned anime we can meet the villain of the story, who threatens to turn the planet into the planet of the world and to use the weaknesses of the other sailors to manipulate them and confront them against them.

After this we can know that the mission of the sailors is to protect the planet regardless of the cost, despite the fact that new threats constantly arrive to try to kill them.

It is worth mentioning that Sailor Moon was created by Naoko Takeuchi and embodied for the first time in serial format in Kodansha Nakayosi’s manga magazine in December 1991, the stories of Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians who fight for love and justice. they have captivated audiences around the world.

From the hit television series in the 1990s aired in more than 40 countries, to the more than 30 million copies of the original manga sold around the world, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon has established herself as a highly iconic character unmatched who has endured. over time with a loyal fan base around the world.

This is the trailer for 'Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie'! On Netflix June 3.

Like many people around the world, my love for anime started by watching Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon from a young age. My family still treasures my photos with Usagi’s signature hairstyle. It’s no wonder these characters and stories about love and justice continue to move so many fans around the world, “shared Ema Hirayama, Manager of Content Acquisition at Netflix.

On the other hand, the theme of the films, of next release, will be that of dreams and will be inspired by the story arc of the dream of the successful original manga series, the story revolves around the maturity process that the Sailor Guardians go through , as teenagers and as Sailor Guardians, as well as Chibi-Usa and Helios’ fragile first love.

Guided by the moonlight, we meet Sailor Moon again, and we couldn’t be more excited to share her new stories with fans everywhere very soon.

Here are some words from Fumio Osano, Naoko Takeuchi’s veteran editor, about this beautiful new installment in the long history of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.

It should be mentioned that the next adventures take place during the month of April, when the cherry blossoms bloom and Tokyo is in the middle of a festive atmosphere with the celebration of the largest total solar eclipse of the century.

As the new moon darkens the sun and gradually dims its light, Usagi and Chibi Usa meet Pegasus, who searches for the chosen maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal.