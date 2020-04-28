Sailor Moon is closer to the new movie, expect surprises | .

Toei Animation He has given some hints so that you know a little more about the new adventures of Sailor Moon in his new movie which will be ready in no time.

After the animated remake Sailor Moon CrystalNow fans will be able to enjoy two new films by Serena (Usagi) and her friends the Sailor Scouts and Sailor Moon in 2020.

The Japanese animation studio Toei Animation that is owned by the company Toei Company has been commissioned to make an announcement to commemorate the birthday of Serena the protagonist of the series.

However, the fans and admirers of the series of the 90’s were the ones who got a surprise more than great because Toei Animation will release two movies soon.

Sailor Moon Eternal will be the first of the two planned films, with her the outcome of the series that you saw in the 90s when the events of the Dead Moon Circus.

The second movie Sailor Moon Eternal possibly show the culmination of the story with the Stars season.

Although it is planned attach the story to the manga as much as possible it is expected in the same way that the movies have more happening details and especially never before seen in the series of those years.

The company bets on nostalgia when recruiting for the film talent of yesteryear according to the VIX portal the film will be directed by Chiaki Kon (director of the 1992 anime) and Naoko Takeuchi (creator of Sailor Moon). The designer will also be integrated Kazuko Tadano as illustrator and main animator.

Something that may draw even more attention is that possibly the original Japanese voices will be available, although it is not known if it will be the same for the subtitles.

Mitsui Kotono (Serena / Usagi), Hisako Kanemoto (To me), Rina Satou (Rei), Ami Koshimizu (Lita / Makoto), Shizuka Itou (Mine) and of course Misato fukuen dubbing Rini / Chibiusa, they are the voices of the original characters.

