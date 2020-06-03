Share

Batman infiltrates Japan, with an alien hero choosing a new costume, straight out of Sailor Moon. Confirming its existence in the DC Comics Universe.

The character of Batman he has come across some of the coolest and strangest heroes and villains in the DC Comics Universe during his time patrolling the streets of Gotham. However, when he hid with Detective Marciano In Japan, he couldn’t help but notice that his Justice League partner assumed the secret identity of a Sailor Moon heroine.

Battling Batman with Sailor Moon makes little sense, as the Dark Knight is a masked hero who protects Gotham’s citizens while battling large numbers of villains. While Sailor Moon is one of the most popular and beloved manga and anime series of all time. Starring the teenage Usagi Tsukino, leader of heroines who face cosmic threats. But as different as they may seem, we can see that Sailor Moon’s heroes at least exist in the DC Comics Universe, as confirmed in a Justice League story.

In JLA # 27 by Mark Millar, Mark Pajarillo, Walden Wong, Marlo Alquiza, Ken Lopez and Pat Garrahy, it is where we see the subtle but fun reference.

Batman, Superman, and Detective Marciano are having lunch to discuss important Justice League issues. While Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent are not wearing disguises, Detective Marciano changes form to Hino rei from Nihon Kezai Shimbun, Japan’s largest financial newspaper. Bruce immediately tells him that his “name is a gift.” Because Rei Hino is the true identity of Sailor Mars from the Sailor Moon series. One of the companions of the protagonist.

Batman is a secret Sailor Moon superfan? Does Detective Marciano watch the anime or read the manga? That was never answered. Millar has previously denied the reference. “I was told that it was freely translated as POET DE MARS, which is what J’onn’s occupation was when he had returned to his homeworld. It had nothing to do with Sailor Moon. “

Still it’s an amazing decision-making and confirms that Batman is a fan of Sailor Moon manga and anime.

