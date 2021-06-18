Sailing with Performance Boats | Excelsior

How is the universe of boats in Mexico?

Curiously, with the pandemic, production in the shipyards was limited and the opposite effect occurred, people had time and wanted to invest in pleasure, in leisure, in family and personal tastes, both large and small boats were sold a lot, there were many demand, more than what the shipyards produced. It was a worldwide phenomenon, in Mexico with a growth of 20 or 30 percent. And that the market was limited because there was a lack of boats to grow m540

Last year many people from Mexico City went to live in Valle de Bravo, the demand in Cancun also grew a lot, with boats such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, more fishing, more nautical, we had requests for boats in our destinations such as Ixtapa and Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta with Guadalajara and Los Cabos with La Paz. The larger boats that many request us go to Miami and Europe. The greatest demand was in small boats up to about 23 and 24 feet.

30 years of Performance Boats have been celebrated. How has the nautical world changed?

We already have a much more mature market, when we started it was non-existent, the market was made by us, there is already much more marine culture, many nautical facilities that did not exist twenty years ago, crews, mechanics, today is another world.

What is the main advice they offer?

Much depends on the budget, the larger boats you can buy the more comfortable, more pleasant, safer at sea. They must decide if they want something familiar with three, four people, with crew, others want with less maintenance, like outboard, if they want cabin or not. In Mexico few people use cabins in medium and small boats. For example, in Europe they do it in 30 foot boats, people live and sleep in it. In Mexico they are more open, with a smaller interior.

What are the most sophisticated boats?

The biggest of the firm Ferretti and Custom Line, they are the most sophisticated that we sell. It can be designed from the beginning, it is a process that lasts two years. In these boats we adapt to the client’s taste.

What place does Mexico occupy in the world of boats?

Mexico has not yet grown as in other countries, they lack infrastructure, and better credits. As distributors, in our American brands, we are the number one international, outside the United States.

How was Performance Boats born?

That is the beauty, that it was born not as a business, but as a hobby of pure passion, of pure taste. It grew and it absorbed us day by day, to make a unique company full of passion and very familiar, it has been a pleasure to create this business. We bought the first boats and stored them on private land, and today we are a company with a presence in different ports and a great after-sales team with guarantees and services with another extension that support us such as JAR Marine Infrastructure, gas stations, warehouses, shipyard Ixtapa support in financial solutions, we provide many services. Also, when you invest in this “toy” they want to know who will support you, and knowing that there is a family behind it, without a doubt, is a great value.

What challenges does the nautical world have now?

Something important is to improve infrastructure, offers with golf courses and security, that is very important, get off the boat and find restaurants and security, so that nobody feels threatened.

What do you say to someone who is hesitant to buy a boat for their family?

That they are punishing themselves, that they take a long time to make the decision and when they buy it they say: “what a fool I was, how it took me so long to get to enjoy this lifestyle”.

A wish to say goodbye?

That together we protect the sea, the destinations and we can enjoy more the pleasure of sailing.

