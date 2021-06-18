SailGP announces its return to Sydney Harbor

06/18/2021 at 9:55 AM CEST

SailGP, the competition for flying catamarans identical in design and reaching speeds of 50 knots (100 km / hour), announces the ninth event of the second season of the championship, the Australia Sail Grand Prix. SailGP will return to the iconic Sydney Harbor on December 17 and 18, 2021, after the European leg of its second season, which began in Italy and will continue in Great Britain, Denmark, France and Spain. After Sydney, SailGP will sail to New Zealand in January 2022, followed by San Francisco, which will host the Grand Final, on March 26 and 27, where the second season champion will be determined.

The Australia Sail Grand Prix joins, as the ninth event, the list of iconic ports in the world in which the eight participating nations compete offering the public incredibly exciting races with the best athletes in the world, including the Australian Olympic gold medalist and champion of the first season, Tom Slingsby. Slingsby, skipper for the Australian team, said: “Witnessing the fleet of eight F50s competing in Sydney Harbor will be a spectacular event for all fans. With the caliber of crew we have on the boats this year, we can look forward to action packed races. At last year’s event in Sydney we lost to the British team Ben Ainslie, so we want a rematch to win in front of our home crowd & rdquor ;.

The Spanish team debuted in Sydney in February 2020

The Spanish team debuted in SailGP in Sydney Harbor on February 28 and 29, 2020, in an event that served for the youngest team in the championship to prove its worth and impress the other teams in the league. With only ten days of training, the F50 Victoria crew won the first round of the official training and obtained very good positions throughout the test. A debut with which they managed to surprise and begin to make a place for themselves in the competition. The competitive and humble character of the Spanish team continues to be, even today, its hallmark, and it currently leads the ranking, after the Bermuda and Italian Grand Prix. Following the line of SailGP, whose athletes are recognized for their achievements in Olympic and world competitions, the Spanish team has a total of five crew members who will defend the Spanish flag at the Olympic Games in Tokyo; Jordi Xammar, Florian Trittel, Diego Botin, Joan Cardona and Tara Pacheco in the “Women Pathway Program & rdquor ;.

Economic impact of $ 26.6 million

More than 25,000 people from 22 different nations attended the Australian Grand Prix in February 2020. Following this event, due to the pandemic, the remaining stages were postponed until 2021. The event reached 39 million people around the world and it had a total economic impact of $ 26.6 million. The NSW government, New South Wales, will be the official host partner of the Australia Sail Grand Prix, in this second season. SailGP and the NSW Government will position Sydney as a destination for business and leisure travel to drive growth and visitor spending. Minister for Employment, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres, said: “This event will attract a large number of participants and spectators to Sydney, providing an economic boost to our city and helping to rejuvenate NSW’s major events industry. after the effects of COVID-19 & rdquor ;. “In addition, the event enhances our city’s reputation as Australia’s premier sporting destination, once again highlighting Sydney on an international global stage for visitors and fans of the sport. In 2019, SailGP’s inaugural season drew a television audience of 257 million across five events, plus 133,000 viewers & rdquor; Ayres assures.

About SailGP

SailGP competes for a better future. The most important league in the sport, powered by nature (powered by nature), faces national teams that compete in short and intense races in emblematic places around the world. The winner in the grand finale gets a million dollar prize. This high-speed, state-of-the-art competition brings together the best sailing athletes on F50 catamarans, identical in design and capable of reaching speeds in excess of 50 knots (100 km / h). Visit SailGP.com for more information.

About Spain SailGP Team

The Spanish SailGP team is the youngest in the championship made up mostly of Olympians. The crew, trained by Xabi Fernández, is made up of Jordi Xammar, who promoted the project, Phil Robertson, Florian Trittel, Diego Botin, “Ñeti & rdquor; Antonio Cuervas -Mons, Lucas Trittel, Andrea Emone and Tara Pacheco. María del Mar de Ros is the CEO of the Spanish team and the only woman who leads a team of the eight nations that participate in SailGP. The Spanish SailGP event will be in Cádiz – Andalusia, on October 9-10 in the Bay of Cádiz, coinciding with the Puente de la Hispanidad and the V Centenary of the First Round the World Tour. With the sponsorship of the Andalusian Regional Government Tourism Department, through FEDER, Provincial Council and Cádiz City Council funds, the event represents an opportunity to develop the sports field and promote national and international tourism in Andalusia.