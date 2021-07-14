SailGP, a sports entity creates a competition to achieve a positive impact on the environment

07/14/2021

On at 15:49 CEST

Sport.es

SailGP, the competition of high speed catamarans F50 and identical design, launches “Impact League & rdquor;, a pioneering initiative in the world aimed at incorporating sustainability into the fabric of this sport and accelerating the transition to clean energies. SailGP, which is the first climate-positive sports and entertainment entity, aims to contribute to mitigating climate change in the nine Grand Prix that it will celebrate in Europe, America and Oceania.

For this second season, SailGP has created a second competition to recognize positive actions that the eight international teams, including Spain, carry out to reduce their environmental impact and reduce their carbon footprint.

Each team will compete and be held accountable, based on ten key sustainability criteria, ranging from new technologies focused on clean energy solutions and the elimination of single-use plastics, up to diversity and inclusion in navigation. In short, compete with a purpose, in addition to sports.

All these actions will be externally audited and a general leaderboard will be created after each event. At the end of the season – which culminates in San Francisco in March 2022 – there will be two podiums, that of the winning team of the “Impact League & rdquor; and that of the champions at the sporting level. The winning team of this impact league will obtain financing for its sustainable partner of “Race for the Future & rdquor;, which supports and advises them in this area. In the case of the Spanish team it is about the movement Wave of Change of the Iberostar Group.

Phil Robertson, skipper for the Spanish SailGP team and two-time M32 world champion, reflects on the importance of sport action on the environment. “As a society, we can practice sport and enjoy it thanks to the environment. It is our responsibility to take care of the environment and make positive decisions that allow us to stop climate change and continue to enjoy this sport and everyone else, from fans to professional leagues. I believe that SailGP’s commitment in relation to sustainability should be applied in all sports, it is a fundamental support & rdquor ;.

“Impact League & rdquor; was launched during the first SailGP Grand Prix of this season, in Bermuda and Italy and is officially announced today in Plymouth just days after the start of the UK Grand Prix. Currently, the New Zealand team leads this ranking, although it should be noted that all teams have made great strides in all areas since the start of this season.

About 2.5 million Spaniards will live below sea level in 2050

In Spain, 5% of the population, 2,370,000 people, will live below sea level if we continue the current path of carbon emissions, reaching 4 degrees of heating above pre-industrial levels. If we take measures and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, in accordance with the Paris Climate Pact, this problem will affect 2% of the population (1,526,000 people).

By 2050, more than 570 coastal cities, including venues that will host SailGP Grand Prix, such as Cádiz, Plymouth, Saint-Tropez or Sydney, will face a sea level rise of at least 0.5 meters, putting more than 800 million people at risk from rising sea levels, extreme weather conditions and storm surges. This fact will impact several sectors, including sports, and could affect locations and ways of competing, thus limiting sports practice in various places.

To mitigate this threat, the world of sport must come together and create a “sustainable standard & rdquor; where action on environmental impact is part of the status quo. For SailGP, the creation of “Impact League & rdquor; It is the way of assuming responsibility for a sector in relation to the environment.

Sir Russell Coutts, CEO of SailGP, says: “Impact League shows our commitment to competing for a better future. It will activate the competitive spirit of our athletes and they will be rewarded for their success out of the water for performing actions with impact. We believe in the power of sport to do good and in its responsibility to serve as an example to inspire others to make small changes for a better planet. Our commitment to sustainability is much deeper than words or promises, it is based on measurable long-term actions. “