Cenapred reported that dust from the Sahara may have an effect on the formation of tropical cyclones (Photo: Twitter @ ChaacTlaloc)

From this one Thursday and even this Friday June 26 will present the maximum concentration of Sahara dust which came to Mexico, causing some damage to its passage, although without presenting a danger significant for the population.

The states that will have the presence of this phenomenon are Campeche and Quintana Roo. In the case of Yucatan, It recorded the passage of aerosols from Tuesday and these will last until Friday. On Friday night, the phenomenon will move over the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, going on over the coastal areas of Veracruz and Tamaulipas, reaching the southern part of U.S.

According to the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), dust from the Sahara may have an effect on the formation of tropical cyclones and its intensity.

The very dry mass of air moving from Africa, is loaded with dust that forms over the desert in late spring and early fall, which « can cover an area equivalent to that of the United States and extend vertically between 1,500 and 6,000 meters in height. »

The phenomenon will be more intense from this Thursday until Friday night (Photo: RAMMB)

The agency explained that by concentrating with a tropical cyclone suppresses its rising air currents and the horizontal winds they change the direction of the wind, thus, during his presence he could reduce cloud formation and therefore it would reduce the chance of tropical cyclones forming in the Atlantic.

Effects of Sahara dust

The agency noted that in its path it contributes « water to agricultural activities, recharges the aquifers and dams increase their level of storage that uses the rest of the year. ”

It depends on the intensity of the wind and concentration of dust in the Sahara desert, to determine how far it will go to Mexico.

One of its most notable effects is the low amount of cloudiness and rainfall. Its main characteristics or indications of the presentation of the dust of the Sahara is that the day turns gray (misty) and increases the temperature. The Sunrises and sunsets turn reddish due to the interaction of sunlight with dust particles.

Citizens are advised not to expose themselves to dust banks, as well as to wear wet masks, glasses or handkerchiefs to cover the mouth and nose (Photo: @ AstroBehnken / Twitter)

It is dangerous?

Cenapred reported that, although the winds with dust from the African desert can cause damages, these will not be significant in the population, so citizens should not worry.

However, dependence recommends that sensitive people Take into account some security measures, to avoid the presence of discomfort. It is suggested that people with chronic respiratory diseases (COPD or asthma), older adults, pregnant women and children use a face mask or a damp cloth handkerchief to cover your nose and mouth.

In case of irritation to the eyes, wash with potable or boiled water, preferably.

Recommends cover wells, containers or tanks that they store water to avoid contamination. Also, moisten the floor before sweeping to prevent dust from rising.

Also, exhorts citizens not to expose themselves at high dust concentrations, take shelter during the event; close doors, windows and any other air intake and stay informed through official sources.

The woman, 33, and the man, 62, jumped into the water to rescue the minor, but died in the attempt, since they did not know how to swim.

