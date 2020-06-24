The gigantic sand cloud has traveled around 10,000 kilometers from the African continent to America.

The Sahara desert is the largest warm desert in the world and occupies most of North Africa, as its territorial extension is almost as large as that of China.

According to satellite images, where the colors blue and white were noted before, now a brown cloud is observed, which runs from the African continent to the Caribbean.

What is the dust of the Sahara?

According to NOAA, “It is a very dry, dust-laden mass of air that forms over the Sahara Desert in late spring, summer and early fall, and moves into the North Atlantic Ocean every 3-5 days.”

This phenomenon is usually short-lived, and although it does not last more than a week, the presence of strong winds may make it more likely to cross the Atlantic.

The Saharan dust cloud forms a layer 3 to 5 kilometers thick and is between one and two kilometers in the atmosphere.

Why it happens?

This phenomenon is formed mainly with the help of storms or cyclones. Strong winds cause large amounts of sand to rise into the atmosphere and travel thousands of kilometers away.

What is its climate impact?

According to Cenapred, dust from the Sahara suppresses the cyclone’s updrafts, and the horizontal winds that carry it change the direction of the wind in the environment. Therefore, the formation of tropical cyclones in the Atlantic could be considerably reduced.

On the other hand, the AOML (Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory) ensures that dust from the Sahara is a great source of micronutrients for the terrestrial and marine ecosystem.

“The iron and phosphorous that the dust transports benefit the production of marine biomass in parts of the oceans where there is a shortage of these elements.”

Is it dangerous to humans?

Because it greatly affects air quality, it can have a harmful effect on humans.

Being a dust cloud, the wind is really dry and has approximately 50% less humidity than the common tropical atmosphere, this can affect both the skin and the lungs. Similarly, its high concentration of particles can be harmful to people.

In the areas affected by dust from the Sahara, all people have already been alerted to take extreme precautions, especially those who suffer from respiratory problems, allergies or the spread of coronavirus.

