The dust cloud traveled across the Atlantic and reached the Caribbean this weekend, causing damage in several countries

Several countries in the Caribbean region have been affected this Sunday by a huge dust cloud from the desert of the Sahara, which has caused local authorities to warn populations of the risks, especially people with respiratory problems.

The Meteorological Office of Barbados issued for this Sunday a warning to the population about the expected presence of Sahara dust on the island and part of the Eastern Caribbean, until 18:00 local time.

In addition, a specific warning for boats was issued, which occurs when visibility is less than 5 kilometers, which affects the safety of navigation.

The Barbados Meteorological Office indicated that people with respiratory problems or allergies should seek shelter or have medications on hand in an emergency.

The Meteorological Service of Trinidad and Tobago He also added to the alarm in the region and called on sensitive groups, such as people with asthma and other respiratory diseases, to take the necessary precautions.

The Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Health alerted the population that dust from the Sahara may contain particles that produce symptoms such as dry cough, sore throat, itching, watery eyes, sneezing and runny nose.

High levels of Saharan dust can exacerbate problems in people at high risk for respiratory complications, according to the health agency.

The island of Antigua is currently one of the areas most affected by the cloud, which caused visibility problems in the vicinity of the V.C. international airport Bird.

The Department of Health of Puerto Rico made a special warning to people with asthma and other respiratory conditions to stay vigilant in the face of a huge cloud of dust from the Sahara that will cover the entire island until next week.

During these days we will be receiving a huge cloud of dust from the Sahara. Their concentrations will increase for the next few hours, with their maximum between Sunday and Monday, “he warned through a statement. Ibis Montalvo, manager and coordinator of the Department of Health Asthma Program.

On June 18, one of NASA’s satellites detected a huge cloud of Saharan dust over the Atlantic Ocean that spread from the West African coast to the Lesser Antilles.

The dust cloud traveled across the Atlantic and reached the Caribbean this weekend.

With information from .