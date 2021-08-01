Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope for August 2021, Astrology Forecast

Add these dates to your GCal: Sunday, August 8: New Moon in LeoSunday, August 22: Full Moon in Aquarius 29Sunday, August 22: Sun enters Virgo

When was the last time you looked up at the stars? No, I don’t mean reading your horoscope or sharing astrology memes on Instagram (although, hey, please keep doing that, too) —I’m talking about standing outside, lifting your head upwards, and watching the cosmos unfold before your eyes .

On August 8, the New Moon in Leo creates an incredible opportunity to truly receive the powerful intensity of the universe. With the Sun and Moon aligning in this like minded fire sign, the vibrant Moon will be taking a backseat, creating a magnificent stage to observe the limitless majesty of our galaxy. With this macro perspective, it becomes abundantly clear that you’re not tethered to a singular moment — you’re part of something much bigger than can even be intellectually fathomed. After all, experience isn’t defined by stamps in a passport, but by your ability to be fully and totally present in each and every moment. So, whether you sprawl out in the field to drink in the Milky Way or merely catch a glimpse of the sky between two tall buildings, let this lunation remind you that you’re exactly where you need to be. And that, my darling Sagittarius, is truly profound.

Yes, the beginning of the month mirrors your innate spirit — poetic, philosophical, expansive — but by August 22, when the Sun and Moon face off to form a Full Moon in Aquarius, you’re ready to move from theory to application. This is the second Full Moon in Aquarius of the season (the first occurred on July 23), making this lunation a Blue Moon. No, the Moon won’t actually be a different hue, but it may color your experience in unexpected ways. You’ve been stuck in your head, and now you’re ready to have… oh shit, what’s that called again? Fun? It’s been a minute since you’ve really let loose, but thankfully, this Blue Moon is all about a good time. Don’t forget, Sagittarius darling, you’re a storyteller — and a great one, too. Under this eclectic sky, gather some of your closest companions around the proverbial campfire. No matter what kind of tales you want to tell (suggestion: Tinder date horror stories!), Be sure to fill your cup with community. At the end of the day, nothing lights you up like laughter!

Finally, just a few hours after the Blue Moon, the month concludes with the beginning of a new astrological season. The Sun scoots into Virgo on August 22, and it’s a quick change from hiking boots to power suits. For the next few weeks, Virgo energy will be illuminating the area of ​​your chart associated with career goals and long-term legacy, so big boss energy is front and center. Are you ready to step into the limelight, Sagittarius? Make sure you don’t have lipstick on your teeth: Whether you’re talking to your boss about a promotion or launching your own small biz, all eyes will be on you by the end of the month. This is the glow-up you’ve been waiting for — ready, set, go!

