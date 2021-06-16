Sage Depression Drug Study Results Show Symptom Improvement

Jun 15 (.) – Sage Therapeutics said Tuesday that its experimental anti-depression drug showed significant improvement in symptoms compared to a placebo in an advanced-stage study.

The study, which involved 543 people, evaluated Sage’s oral drug zuranolone, which is given once a day in a two-week treatment for a mood disorder that prevents patients from carrying out daily activities such as work. , study or participate in social activities.

Depression affects more than 16 million American adults each year and is primarily treated with antidepressants such as Prozac, from Eli Lilly and Co, and Zoloft, from Pfizer Inc.

Zuranolone was generally well tolerated in the study and showed a safety profile consistent with previous clinical trials, Sage and his partner Biogen said in a joint statement.

However, shares in Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Sage were down nearly 20% before the market opened as investors were concerned about the duration of symptom improvement, according to some analysts.

Those who responded to zuranolone on day 15 maintained, on average, about 86% of the improvement on day 42 or four weeks after ending therapy, Sage and Biogen noted.

“Equity reaction may be mixed as investor expectations for the 15 / day 42 levels were slightly higher, but we reiterate that the results are fundamentally positive,” said Andrew Tsai, analyst at Jefferies.

In November, Biogen struck a deal with Sage worth more than $ 1.5 billion, plus achievement payments, to jointly develop drugs for depression and other neurological disorders.

(Report by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)