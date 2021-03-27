Sagan’s Volta

03/27/2021

On at 18:25 CET

Mataró should always remember that on March 27, 2021, a three-time cycling world champion named Peter Sagan won a stage of the 100th Volta after a wonderful sprint of strength. You couldn’t leave Catalonia without being seen. He could not give up making his debut in the Catalan round, because he is Sagan, who in another era was called Tourminator, because there were years in which the sun did not set behind his wheel when a massive arrival was announced and because, moreover, like few Sprinters overcome any mountain tack with no apparent difficulty.

It was a tremendous privilege for the Volta to win Sagan; calculated, effective, knowledgeable about her feelings, skillful at ordering the work of her colleagues at the Bora; Meticulous in his craft, although sometimes, mistakenly, he gives the impression that he is a bike freak, as if effort and hard training were not with him. He sells a lighthearted image, but it serves to turn him into one of the best commercial men in the world squad, capable of selling anything from hair shampoo to kitchen extractor on screen. And convince locals and strangers to bet on the bike brand it sponsors.

For something, without ever and less at age 31, aspiring to one day win the Tour, Sagan is the highest paid rider in the peloton, beyond the stars that will appear at the end of June in the pools to arrive in yellow in Paris. And because he has a magic eye to read the stages. He arrived at the Volta and wanted to test himself on the first day, but the tremendous pace that Movistar imposed on Montseny asphyxiated him to reach Calella off the hook. He faced the Banyoles time trial as if it were a training day with a bib. He overcame the two days in the Pyrenees in the secrecy of the peloton, calm and wearing just enough, and he knew that a getaway would come to Manresa on Friday.

Ah! But Mataró was something else. It was his terrain, the occasion to prove himself. It was only necessary for his gregarious people to control the escape and avoid any desperate action in the Alt del Collet. The assistants who were ahead, in the car, had already told him that the climb 14 kilometers from the finish was not a big deal. No problem for a Sagan tired of winning stages in the Tour, classics like the Tour of Flanders or the Paris-Roubaix and three times, yes three times as Oscar Freire, cycling world champion.

Post-COVID victory

And he did not fail to sign up for the Volta the first triumph of a year that had started horrible for Sagan. After Christmas he felt strangely tired. “I had no fever& rdquor ;, he explained yesterday in Mataró after his victory. But one day he noticed that he had lost his sense of smell and that the food did not taste like anything. Bad business. It was hardly necessary to perform a PCR which was obviously positive. He had the coronavirus. “I just wanted to spend the day sleeping in bed. I ran out of strength. It was frustrating, once I got back to training, I didn’t even have the energy to climb. It did not advance. I lost all shape & rdquor ;.

He signed up for that of duty obliges the Tirreno-Adriatico, to suffer so as not to get off the hook. But, look where, he was getting in shape to the point that he was encouraged to participate in Milan-San Remo where he occupied a worthy fourth place in the final.

From San Remo he traveled to Calella. And we already have him here, in the Volta, with a low profile until the stage between Tarragona and Mataró was downloaded to his computer. It was his. “The team worked in a fantastic way to be able to put an end to a very difficult two months at once & rdquor ;. The covid has no longer left its mark, perhaps the desire to return to being the great Sagan, the one who celebrated the 115th victory of his professional career at the Maresme to receive as soon as he crossed the finish line the congratulations of another former world champion, a guy who surpasses him in victories, no less than 130, and his name is Alejandro Valverde.

He got on the podium, as he has done so many times, and as they are used to, everyone had to imagine that a crowd was applauding him, as when he received the congratulations of dozens and dozens of Slovaks who arrived by bus from their country to celebrate the victories of his most famous compatriot. Now, everything is colder, even for Sagan that today after finishing the Volta he will return to Monaco, where he lives, to put on the classic chip pending if the Paris-Roubaix is ​​postponed to autumn because of the pandemic.