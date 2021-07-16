Sagan Tosu receives Nagoya Grampus on matchday 20

07/16/2021 at 12:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 12:00 the match of the twentieth day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, in which we will see the victory at Sagan tosu and to Nagoya Grampus in the Best Amenity Stadium.

The Sagan tosu He faces the match wanting to add more points to his classification after having drawn 1-1 against him Sanfrecce Hiroshima in his last game. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won nine of the 20 games played so far, with a streak of 24 goals in favor and 11 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Nagoya Grampus he was defeated 0-2 in the last match he played against the Kashima antlers, so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the championship. Before this match, the Nagoya Grampus they had won in 11 of the 19 games played in the J1 Japanese League this season, with a record of 22 goals in favor and nine against.

Regarding the results as a local, the Sagan tosu He has achieved a balance of six wins, one loss and two draws in nine games played at home, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he doesn’t want more points to slip away at home. At the exits, the Nagoya Grampus has a balance of six wins, one loss and three draws in 10 games he has played so far, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Sagan tosu to take the victory.

In their last clashes at the stadium of the Sagan tosu, the numbers show two wins, two losses and two draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the visiting squad adds two matches in a row without losing at home against the Sagan tosu. The last time they faced the Sagan tosu and the Nagoya Grampus In this competition it was in April 2021 and the match ended with a result of 1-2 in favor of the locals.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that the Nagoya Grampus they are ahead of the home team with a three-point lead. At this time, the Sagan tosu it has 34 points and is in sixth position. For his part, the Nagoya Grampus it has 37 points and ranks fourth in the competition.