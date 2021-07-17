Sagan Tosu beats Nagoya Grampus at home

07/17/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

The Sagan tosu won 3-1 against Nagoya Grampus during the game played this Saturday in the Best Amenity Stadium. The Sagan tosu He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last match played against the Sanfrecce Hiroshima. On the visitors’ side, the Nagoya Grampus he was defeated 0-4 in the last game he played against the Kawasaki Frontale. After the game, Tosu’s team is fourth, while Nagoya Grampus he is fourth at the end of the match.

The first half of the game started in an excellent way for the Nagoya team, who opened the scoring with a goal from their own goal. Edward in the 39th minute, thus ending the first half with the result of 0-1.

The second part of the match started in a positive way for the local team, who equalized the game with a goal from Nakano moments after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 48. After this, a new occasion allowed Tosu’s team to increase the score in minute 51 through a goal from Sakai. Then he dialed the Sagan tosu, which increased differences by making it 3-1 with a goal from Koyamatsu in the 80th minute. Finally, the match came to an end with a 3-1 in the light.

The coach of the Sagan tosu gave entrance to Dunga, Shinya nakano Y Fukui for Sakai, Nakano Y Koyamatsu, Meanwhile he Nagoya Grampus gave the green light to Gabriel Xavier, Morishita, Fujii, Nagasawa Y Saito, which came to replace Yamasaki, Maeda, Kimoto, Yonemoto Y Mateus.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card, one for the locals and one for the visitors. On the part of the locals, the card went to Nakano and by visitors to Inagaki.

After the end of this match, both teams were tied at 37 points and placed fourth (home) and fourth (visitor).

The team that played the duel at home will be measured on the following day with the Cherry Osaka, Meanwhile he Nagoya Grampus will play against him Yokohama.

Data sheetSagan Tosu:Park Il-Gyu, Eduardo, Ayumu Ohata, Shimakawa, Sento, Matsuoka, Higuchi, Nakano (Shinya Nakano, min.87), Iino, Koyamatsu (Fukui, min.87) and Sakai (Dunga, min.67)Nagoya Grampus:Langerak, Nakatani, Kimoto (Fujii, min.78), Yoshida, Miyahara, Yonemoto (Nagasawa, min.87), Inagaki, Kakitani, Mateus (Saito, min.87), Maeda (Morishita, min.52) and Yamasaki ( Gabriel Xavier, min.52)Stadium:Best Amenity StadiumGoals:Eduardo (0-1, min. 39), Nakano (1-1, min. 48), Sakai (2-1, min. 51) and Koyamatsu (3-1, min. 80)