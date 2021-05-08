Sagan Tosu and Sanfrecce Hiroshima split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

05/08/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The match held this Saturday at the Best Amenity Stadium and who faced the Sagan tosu and to Sanfrecce Hiroshima it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Sagan tosu He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Tokushima Vortis in his fiefdom (2-0) and the other in front of FC Tokyo away from home (1-2) and with a streak of four consecutive victories in the competition. On the visitors’ side, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima he was defeated 3-0 in the last game he played against the Vissel Kobe. With this result, Tosu’s team is second after the end of the match, while Sanfrecce Hiroshima is eighth.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 score.

In the second part both the Sagan tosu and the Sanfrecce Hiroshima they were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

In the chapter on changes, the Sagan tosu from Myung-Hwi Kim relieved Nakano, Ayumu Ohata, Shimakawa, Sling Y Dunga for Koyamatsu, Shinya nakano, Sat down, Yamashita Y Hayashi, while the technician of the Sanfrecce Hiroshima, Hiroshi jofuku, ordered the entry of Nagai, Naganuma, Junior Santos Y Rhayner to supply Ezequiel, Asano, Ayukawa Y Aoyama.

In the match the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Sasaki.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Sagan tosu it was located in the second position of the table with 27 points, occupying a place of access to AFC Champions League. For his part, Sanfrecce Hiroshima with this point he got the eighth place with 18 points at the end of the game.

The next round of the J1 Japanese League will face the Sagan tosu at home against Oita Trinita, Meanwhile he Sanfrecce Hiroshima will face at home against Tokushima Vortis.

Data sheetSagan Tosu:Park Iru-Gyu, Eduardo, Shinya Nakano (Ayumu Ohata, min.72), Hwang Seok-Ho, Sento (Shimakawa, min.80), Matsuoka, Iino, Koyamatsu (Nakano, min.72), Higuchi, Yamashita (Honda , min.80) and Hayashi (Dunga, min.87)Sanfrecce Hiroshima:Osako, Sasaki, Araki, Higashi, Nogami, Aoyama (Rhayner, min.90), Kawabe, Morishima, Ezequiel (Nagai, min.57), Ayukawa (Junior Santos, min.78) and Asano (Naganuma, min.78)Stadium:Best Amenity StadiumGoals:0-0