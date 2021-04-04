SAG Awards 2021: Which channel? What time?

Getty Everything you need to know about the 27th SAG Awards.

Tonight is the SAG Awards 2021, the important awards ceremony that honors the best in the film and television industry. The event will be broadcast on TBS and TNT beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Billboard revealed that the 27th edition of the SAG Awards will not feature a red carpet or host of the gala as in previous years.

As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SAG Awards 2021 ceremony will feature a new format that will focus on the artistic career of the nominees with a special segment called “I am Actor”, where the stars will offer fun interviews that will air throughout the hour-long broadcast.

The winners of the fifteen categories of the SAG Awards 2021 could be receiving their awards virtually, as has been done in other award ceremonies with the purpose of raising awareness about the importance of complying with confinement in means of the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Productions such as “The Crown,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Ozark” top the list of nominees in television categories at this year’s SAG Awards. While the film categories are nominated for projects such as “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Minari”.

The late actor Chadwick Boseman earned a total of four nominations for his outstanding performances in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods.”

Here’s what you need to know about the 2021 SAG Awards:

DATE OF TRANSMISSION: Sunday, April 4, 2021

TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 9:00 PM Eastern Time

WHERE THE EVENT WILL BE HELD: The event will be held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. However, it is possible that most celebrities are present virtually as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: The show airs on TBS and TNT. Check with your local TV provider (FIOS, Optimum, or Time Warner) to find out which TBS and TNT channel they have in your area.

OFFICIAL PRESENTER: The ceremony of the 27th edition of the SAG Awards will not have an official presenter as in previous years.

The last person to host the important awards gala was American actress Megan Mullally in 2019. Since then, the gala has opted for a format without designated drivers.

PRODUCTIONS WITH THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF NOMINATIONS: “The Crown,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Ozark,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods” top the list of nominees for the 2021 SAG Awards.

RED CARPET: It is a fact that this year’s edition of the SAG Awards will not have a red carpet amid the strict security protocols that are being implemented to celebrate the awards ceremony in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TIME OF DURATION OF THE EVENT: The SAG Awards 2021 are scheduled to air for one hour on the screens of TBS and TNT with a special show that will feature exclusive interviews with the celebrities nominated in the thirteen categories, as well as emotional acceptance speeches from the various winners.

