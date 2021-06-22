SAG and BAFTA Awards set date for their 2022 edition – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The BAFTA 2022 awards already have a date for the celebration of their next edition. The British Academy of Motion Picture and Television Arts determined that the awards will take place in March next year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The gala will take place on Sunday March 13 in London and will be broadcast on the BBC network. The award ceremony that has been held at the Royal Albert Hall, however, is not yet official if this edition will be held in the same venue.

For its part, the SAG ceremony intends to return to its live format next year after having made a prerecorded one-hour special in its latest installment due to the pandemic.

It was confirmed that the 28th edition of the awards returns to its traditional two-hour duration and will be broadcast on TNT and TBS in the United States on Sunday, February 27.

With this, both organizations begin planning their respective deliveries, during the countdown more information will be provided regarding nominations and other details of each award.