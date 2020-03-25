The suspension of the Olympic Games has also left orphaned players from minority nations in international sports. It is the case of Mohamed Safwat, who had earned the ticket to participate after being champion in the African Games and who was going to be the first Egyptian tennis player in the history of some Games. “I think the decision to postpone them has been the best for everyone. It also gives us more time to prepare, because if they had been played in July, we would have been quarantined until May or June. This gives me more time to prepare and train: I try to see it like that I have earned an extra yearAs for whether he will need new requirements to qualify, Safwat is confident in his chances: “I have no idea what will happen to the qualification criteria but it is not something that worries me. If I did it once, I can do it again“sentenced the Egyptian.

.