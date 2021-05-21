Safras revises estimate of soybean harvest in Brazil to record 137.2 million tons

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s soybean harvest in the 2020/21 season could reach 137.19 million tons, consulting firm Safras & Mercado estimated on Friday, raising its March forecast by about 3 million tons.

With this projection, the consulting firm points to an increase of 7.9% compared to the previous season, with the harvest practically finished.

The planted area increased 4% in 2020/21, Safras said, to an estimated total of 38.93 million hectares, confirming an increase in average productivity.

“The completion of the harvest revealed large average yields in the main producing states and in all regions of the country,” said consultant Luiz Fernando Roque.

Despite delays in planting and harvesting in some states, the prevailing favorable climate since early 2021 allowed optimal crop development in most regions.

“There were some regionalized problems throughout the development of the crops, but without the scale and relevance necessary to cause large production losses,” explained Roque.

(By Roberto Samora. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)