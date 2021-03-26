Safras raises Brazil soybean harvest forecast to record 134.9 million tonnes in 2020/21

SÃO PAULO, Mar 26 (Reuters) – Brazilian soybean production in the 2020/21 season will total a record 134.09 million tons, 5.4% more than the previous season, the firm Safras & Mercado said on Friday in its most recent projection for the oilseed industry.

In a note, the consultancy raised its projection for Brazilian soybean volume by about 1 million tons, amid favorable weather conditions in key producing areas, such as Rio Grande do Sul.

“The advance of the harvest has revealed the true potential of Brazilian production. Although there are problems in some state micro-regions, there are also records of high productivity in others, which ends up offsetting possible losses at the national level,” said analyst Luiz Fernando Roque.

According to Safras, “a very positive aspect is Rio Grande do Sul, which even in a year of (the climatic phenomenon) La Niña, which historically brings problems to the state, is managing to consolidate a large production, recovering from the losses suffered in the harvest. 2019/20 “.

Specific adjustments were also made to the expected average productivity for some states in all regions of the country, in addition to small changes in areas of some northern and northeastern states.

With the harvest almost finished, Safras indicated an increase of 3.3% in the planted area, estimated at 38.65 million hectares.

According to Roque, even the states of Mato Grosso, Goiás and Tocantins, which registered excess humidity at certain times of the harvest, recorded satisfactory average yields.

“The favorable climate for the development of most of the Brazilian crops that we had since the beginning of 2021 has been a fundamental factor for the consolidation of another production record in Brazil,” added the analyst.

(Report by Roberto Samora)