Due to this increase, two things have been caused: the proliferation of cyber attacks and the saturation of internet networks. That is why from home we must be aware of this and take care of our connection, since we depend heavily on it. In this article we will tell you how you can protect yourself online from any cyber attack and also how to make better use of the network on a daily basis.

Protect your internet connected devices

The most important thing to keep in mind at the moment is security, since in our devices we handle a lot of sensitive information that we don’t want it to fall into the wrong hands. From our computer, mobile or tablet we access networks of work, education, online banking, email and many other places where we have important information.

That is why it is vitally important to take care of yourself on the Internet and one of the best ways to do it is by downloading a antivirus software. These programs detect any threat that wants to enter your device in time and helps you eliminate it. Thus, you will stay safe when you enter different platforms to see your favorite content or download files.

Another way to keep your devices safe is to use a VPN or Virtual Private Network. Use a VPN to protect IP address from your home from hackers and other malicious cybercriminals, especially at these times when our use of the Internet has increased significantly, as explained in this article.

On the other hand, with a VPN you will be able to access online content from different parts of the world, since it is used to bypass the geographical blocks that certain applications impose. In these confining moments, many people choose this technology to protect your online presence, but also expand your content library and enjoy your subscriptions even more.

Disconnect what you are not using

To improve streaming quality when watching your favorite movie or series, it is recommended to disconnect from the Wi-Fi network all devices that are not in use. Even though they are unused, these devices may have applications running in the background and be consuming your data.

Make rational use of the network

At these times when we use the network to work, study, communicate and entertain ourselves, as explained in this link, it is necessary to make better use of the Internet at home. Experts recommend establishing routines in the use of the network, especially if there are many at home, and download content whenever possible to optimize the connection speed.

To view multimedia content in the best quality, you can download or activate the option to view offline to have all the content you want without spending a lot of data. The best is download multimedia content or large files in the hours of less traffic, so as not to saturate your connection.

The most important tool during confinement

In this situation we are experiencing, the Internet has become a essential element of our day to day. For this reason, the best way must be found to optimize its use and take advantage of its benefits. When we use the network to entertain ourselves, we must ensure that our computers are protected and have the best possible connection to enjoy without interruptions.