Safety pin! This will be the historical arc of Star Wars: Visions

Some directors of Star Wars: Visions told at what point in the story the events narrated in each episode of the future series take place.

Disney + has offered for Marvel studios Y Lucasfilm the opportunity to venture, all in order to grow the titles related to their franchises. This last production company found itself with the means to follow its animated series Clone wars, in addition to creating another, The Bad Batch. However, something that said study had never done was to venture into anime, but this moment arrived. The universe in question will launch very soon Star Wars: Visions.

Following a tone and mechanics similar to that of Animatrix or Batman: Gotham Knight, this anthology will feature separate stories, some of which will be within or near the story arc of the main plots of Star Wars. However, some capsules will seek to explore further into the temporality created at some point by George Lucas.

Masahiko Otsuka and Hiroyuki Imaishi, founders of Trigger Studio, who will be working on the production, talked about the two episodes they directed. According to the animators, their short films are located at the beginning and end of the Skywalker saga. One of them, ‘The Elder’, will occur before Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

“Our story is not directly related to any of the characters in the movies, but it does explore the idea of Jedi Knights and the master-Padawan dynamic in an older setting, ”Otsuka said.

On the other hand, and in contrast, other chapters will be located after the events of the Episode IX: The Skywalker Ascension. “The remains of the Imperial Army have raised a set of twins in the Dark Side of the Force, and the story starts from there, ”Imaishi revealed.

In turn, Kenji Kamiyama worked on the fragment entitled ‘The Ninth Jedi’, located at the same time as the previous one. From the story, the screenwriter revealed the following:

“I was wondering, after Episode IX, will the galaxy have settled in peace? We all love the stories of the Jedi and lightsabers, but what happened to the Jedi Knights after the movie series? My story is about that… When I first saw Star Wars, I was fascinated by this boy’s story Luke Skywalker that came out of nowhere and embarked on a great adventure, and for me that’s the root of the charm of Star Wars… So I wanted to represent an adventure on a galactic level with a different character, “he added.

Thus, with the work of many directors and various styles of animation at stake, Star Wars: Visions will premiere on September 22 at Disney +.

