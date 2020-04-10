Lunay finally revealed who she has breakfast with every day, her fans did not even imagine it. It is beautiful!

This 19-year-old boy is one of the most talked about today and is that despite his young age he has already managed to sing alongside reggaeton legends, such as Daddy Yankee Y Natti natasha.

Thanks to his successes, this young man has built an army of followers on his personal Instagram, who daily do not stop following each and every one of his publications.

In this opportunity Lunay revealed the following: “Without music there is no breakfast, even LuLu knows it @applemusic always keeps me up to date”. In the video, the adorable puppy of the singer could be seen eating with him, it seems that they do it every day!

The tenderness of this video was so much that it obtained almost 3 million views along with hundreds of comments that expressed how tender it was Lunay he looked next to his dog.

How much love!

