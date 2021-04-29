SafeNet has just launched its token on the Binance Chain BSC network

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

WHAT IS SAFENET?

The decentralized payment ecosystem for e-commerce.

SafeNet is a super deflationary decentralized cryptocurrency. Super deflationary means that supply is constantly on the wane. Every time a transaction occurs, 5% of it is withdrawn. 3% of all trades are self-locked within the liquidity provider on PancakeSwap and 2% are distributed to all SafeNet holders.

We are on a mission to provide end-to-end solutions for the e-commerce marketplace, Touch & Pay Cryptocurrency Card, Cryptocurrency online payment, and the unified rewards system powered by the Binance smart chain.

Contract ownership will be relinquished upon completion of the pre-sale. This means that the code cannot be modified by anyone.

WIDGET PLUG AND PLAY

Design and implement SafeNet Pay online widget that can be plug and play on any website

CASHBACK

The easily redeemable rewards and fast cash back will encourage customers to use the SafeNet card for all their shopping needs.

EASY TO USE

Intuitive user interfaces that make the user feel like second nature, thus unaware of the advanced technology that drives purchases and the reward system.

ADOPTION BY BUSINESSES

Dedicated and specialized resources dedicated to merchant onboarding and assisting to ensure that all customer campaigns are successful.

INCREASE

Specific assistance in campaign management to help clients maximize adoption rates.

If you are interested in this token, you can now BUY ON PANCAKESWAP