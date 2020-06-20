Although all three major professional sports leagues — the NBA, the NFL, and the MLB — initially imposed immediate action and other preventive measures to defuse the impact of the ravages of the Covid-19The reality is that they have not been completely effective in giving certainty to the players so that they can return or start their respective seasons.

The NBA, for example, halted its campaign following Rudy Gobert’s positive in March. He hastened to reach a salary agreement with his elements and obtained the endorsement of Florida to play in a complex in Disney (Orlando), the rest of his season, but now the doubts about the medical risks and the fight for racial equality puts in uncertainty the dispute of the campaign under the terms originally agreed.

A video call led by Nets star Kyrie Irving and backed by NBA Players Union president Chris Paul aired players’ fears of the pandemic. Paul added that basketball players are free not to play, but would suffer financial consequences. The NBA endorsed Paul’s words, and the risk that multiple League figures won’t play is real.

The Major Leagues, meanwhile, are in a crisis that has divided owners and players.

The Covid-19 came just as the owners and the Players Union (MLBPA) were negotiating the new union contract. The owners took financial losses and proposed massive cuts in the salaries of the players, who flatly rejected it because, at the same time, some of the MLB television contracts with chains that amounted to more than a billion dollars were published.

After two months of negotiations, neither Commissioner Rob Manfred nor MLBPA Director Tony Clark reached an agreement, and the negotiations became so tense that the Union cut ties with Manfred, accusing them of not listening to his proposals.

The commissioner, in response, had to resort to holding face-to-face meetings – despite the health risks – with Clark in Arizona. After five days, the relationship between the two has improved, but they have not yet reached an agreement to start the campaign.

The NFL was shaping up to contain the damage from Covid-19, after the virus exploded in the United States as the 2019 season barely ended, but recent statements by Dr. Anthony Fauci have cast doubt on the season.

The highest authority on infectious diseases in the American Union maintained that the NFL would need a bubble to play, considering that it should only be played in closed stadiums; Failure to do so will facilitate the spread of Covid-19.

“Otherwise there could be no season in 2020,” he said.

Fauci’s statements take on more force when you consider that Cowboys, Texans and now one of the 49ers players tested positive this week.

The latter even coexisted with other players at a training camp in Nashville.