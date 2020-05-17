If you usually buy online you may already know all the tips for buying online safely But if not, we collect some basic ideas that you should keep in mind to avoid scams, dangers, risks and insecurity. What should you look at when choosing an online store, what are the rights you have as a consumer or what are the best payment methods, etc.

Few of them have never bought on the Internet today. It has some important advantages such as the possibility of making the purchase at the time we want, of making the purchase without leaving home or of comparing prices without having to move store by store. In many cases we also find better prices or we have a much broader catalog to choose from than the one we find in a physical store. We avoid displacement, we avoid queues and we can buy from anywhere through a mobile phone, tablet or a computer with an Internet connection. It is fast and very practical.

Basic advice

Although in the next few paragraphs we will give you in-depth advice on how to detect a fake website or how to avoid problems when shopping online, there are some basic tips that you can follow if you want to avoid regretting what you have done in the future. Very basic tips for buying online safely and that, in most cases, just use common sense.

Be wary ofs attractive offers. The Internet is full of offers, but always distrust if it is too striking or there is too much price difference between one website and another. If a 900 euro mobile phone is on a 100 euro website it will not seem very reliable. There are always exceptions and sales times, but do not get carried away or fall for the cheapest.

Compare prices. Compare prices to know if you are buying well, if it is a good offer or not … Do not buy on the first website you see.

Don’t use public WiFi networks. Although we will explain later, it is a basic advice not to use public WiFi networks since they can be dangerous.

Search for opinions and information on any website or application.

Make sure that the page inspires confidence and that it is safe.

Try to use an online payment card or platforms like PayPal.

Use common sense. It is basic and will save you a lot of hassle.

Before buying

Before buying you should look at all the details on the website.

Keep the device updated

Have the device updated that you are going to use to connect to the Internet and buy is essential. Be it a mobile phone, a tablet or a computer or a browser. Keep the software updated since if there is a security hole or a privacy problem, manufacturers usually fix it through these periodic updates. You should not only have the operating system updated in the case of the mobile phone or tablet but also all the applications you are using since a failure in them could cause your data to be stolen or a cybercriminal could take control of the device and use it.

Install an antivirus

Although not necessarily mandatory, it is recommended that install an antivirus Or that you use a tool that is capable of detecting possible threats if you have visited a fraudulent web page, for example, or if you have some type of malware on your mobile phone or computer with which you are at risk of being scam, robbed your bank details or any other related problem.

Avoid public WiFi networks

Before buying, keep in mind that you should never use public WiFi networks to buy online. It is never recommended that the network you are using is that of a bar, a station or a cafeteria since you will run many risks if you do so. If you can wait, wait home. If you can’t wait and need to make a purchase, use a VPN that improves the security of the device. Public WiFi networks have risks such as attacks with false access points, ‘Man in the Middle’ attacks that will make the cyber attacker stand between your device and the site you visit, thus having all your personal or bank details, etc.

Check that the online store is reliable

Before making a purchase online safely you will have to make sure that it is a reliable online store. Look for information about it, look for opinions on social networks and check all the options it gives you: payment methods, conditions … Find information about the store or its legal information that you will find in sections such as “Privacy Policy”, for example. It is also essential that you pay attention to what information it asks you, what are the cookies, etc.

Make sure it is a secure connection

Beyond ensuring that it is a secure online store, it is essential that see if it has a secure connection or not when giving your bank details. Note that HTTPS and not HTTP appear in the browser bar. Also note that next to the URL there is a padlock icon that will demonstrate that this online store has a security certificate and that you can make a purchase safely without taking risks. If you don’t have it, be suspicious and look for more information to make sure.

See what you install

If what you are going to use for online shopping is an application, make sure it is reliable. The first and fundamental thing is that you download it from an official app store such as Google Play or App Store. But the filter of these stores is not infallible, so check the application’s permissions when it is installed, look for information on the Internet, check the comments of the application store or find how many downloads it has or what its rating is. Read all the information before buying in the application and entering your personal and bank details in it.

During purchase

When buying, look at the means of payment, who sells, what are the shipping types.

Look at the type of payment methods available

When buying, there are some more recommended options than others since they will allow you to have a money-back guarantee. Take a look at the type of payment method available: Most reliable online stores have several different payment options and not just one. If you can only by transfer, look for more information and ask yourself why. In case there is various payment possibilities, Betting on PayPal is one of the best options since it will allow us to request a refund in case the product never reaches us or the website is a scam. In addition, you will save yourself by directly entering your credit card information on that website.

You can also bet on cash on delivery option in case it is available. In this case, you will pay for the product when you receive it. It is not always an option in online stores and when it is, it can be an extra cost. But if it is available and you do not trust too much, it is a good way to make sure that you will not be scammed since you will not pay until you receive the product at your home.

What do you sell?

Maybe you are going to buy a tablet or a computer that is very low below its price on one web page relative to another. Make sure, before buying, that it is a new or second-hand product. Maybe you have been looking for the most tempting offer and you are not going to buy something brand new but used.

Who sells?

Many online stores have external sellers who use the web to hang their products and sell them, but you will not buy it from the store itself. That is, we find external sellers on Amazon or other online stores such as Phone House or Fnac. It usually appears indicated who sells it and it can be useful to pay attention before making the final purchase.

Check the shipping types

See how long it will take what you are going to buy. Always check shipping types and deadlines, the shipping price to your exact zip code. You may have discovered a website that has the product you want but does not ship to Spain or the shipping costs are twenty or thirty euros and it does not compensate you to make the purchase. Before you waste time looking at a catalog in which you are not going to order anything, look for the shipping information on the website. You may also need something urgently and the estimated shipping time is fifteen or twenty days. In that case, it is important that we look at this small detail to buy safely.

Create an account safely

Once you have made up your mind to buy, most stores will force you to create an account on the web through which you can track the shipment or all orders you make in the same store. When creating an account, do it safely. They will normally ask for your personal information (name, address, telephone) and an email and a password. Do not use the same password as in other services such as your email or your social networks. Use strong passwords and with a minimum length of six or eight characters. If you combine letters and numbers, the better. In case you can not think of what to put, you can use a website to create online passwords safely and randomly and that you can use in the store you want.

After shopping

Once you have bought, you will have to take into account the guarantee, the refunds, the right of return …

Do not save the payment method

Most browsers will ask you if you want save the payment method for future purchases or even if you want to save it in the online store itself. Do not do it. It may seem uncomfortable to have to write all the numbers of your credit card on each purchase but it will be safer than leaving it stored. In general terms you better not save your data and that you write them on each purchase since this will prevent someone from stealing your account and paying for you.

Right of return

Before completing the purchase process, make sure of the right of return or the costs it may entail. It is common for us to buy clothes online, for example, and it does not always look good on us. Or if you buy something that doesn’t work for you or arrives spoiled and you want to change it. Make sure that the online store where you are going to buy will allow you to return it. In many cases, the return is even free.

Forwarding or refund

Make sure, for example, what would happen if a product arrives broken or defective and who will be in charge of replacing it. The purchases we make online do not always arrive correctly at home and when they are transferred to the courier agency, they may be hit, for example, or they may be damaged. In that case, check what rights you have to have a new product sent to you or your money back.

Warranty

All the products that you can buy online have right to a two-year guarantee, whatever the store you buy from or the device you use to make the purchase. The two-year guarantee, minimum, is a right that you have as a consumer, so make sure that this is true in the online store where you will buy.

Customer Support

If you have any problems, it is also advisable that you look at customer service from the online store. It may only take an email to take days and days to get a response, but in many cases you will find a real-time chat or a phone number where you can ask your questions or explain your problem.