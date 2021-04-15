safe Internet browsing for kids

In February the first information about Microsoft Edge Kids Mode, a feature that the developers of Microsoft’s browser were working on, and that was intended to be a solution so that parents did not have to worry about the content that their children access on the Internet. A proposal that already seemed interesting in its origin, and that from today is already available to part of the users of the Microsoft browser.

Specific, Microsoft Edge Kids Mode is now available in the United States for users who use it in English. This may seem strange at first, but it is explained by knowing that, among other functions that we will review below, one of its proposals is an updated selection of curated content for that audience. It is hoped, however, that its leap to other geographies and languages ​​will not take too long to take place.

The approach of Edge Kids Mode seems to me to be the most successful, and it is that it proposes a natively integrated mode in Microsoft Edge that can be opened at any time by parents, and that in this way they can activate it whenever their children are going to use a shared computer. This way distinguishes between two age segments, 5 to 8 years and 9 to 12 years. When the user chooses the Edge Kids Mode, they will have to select the age range of the child who is going to use it and, from that moment, they will be able to relax and attend to the other thousand tasks that parents must take on daily.

To prevent minors from leaving Edge Kids Mode, the browser is displayed modally, the elements of the desktop are hidden and, to exit the same, you need to enter the unlock pin. Thus, unless children know this password, the risk that in any carelessness they may jump to the normal browser mode and access content that is not recommended for them is avoided.

With this approach, Microsoft proposes an interesting alternative to the traditional model of parental control, in which it is necessary to create profiles for users and make multiple adjustments to them. With Edge Kids Mode none of this is necessary, you just have to schoose the mode and adjust the age, and anyone less will be able to start using the browser to access the Internet. An approach so simple that, surely, it can be a huge advance for those parents who find the configuration of other tools and services too complex.

As I indicated at the beginning, Edge Kids Mode is currently only available for users in the United States who use the English version of the browser. However, this new feature seems so successful to me, and I think it can help Microsoft so much gain market share for your browser, I would be very surprised if your jump to new languages ​​and regions were too late.