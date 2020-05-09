By closing their borders, the nations of the South Pacific have managed to avoid the coronavirus epidemic, but their economies have collapsed. Now they face a difficult decision: to maintain the barriers or to make the tourists return, with the threat to the health that they represent?

Governments around the world are already planning to end confinement and the catastrophic restrictions on employment and the economy.

But in the South Pacific, the debate between health imperatives and economic needs is especially tricky.

Most of these archipelagos have prevented the spread of a virus that would have instantly sunk their sanitary capabilities.

A dozen island nations have not recorded any cases of covid-19 because they immediately closed their borders to prevent the import of the coronavirus. Fiji is an exception, with 18 contaminations, but its authorities hope that the epidemic will stop.

The economic impact has been disastrous for all these countries that are highly dependent on tourism. For some, tourist income constitutes 50% of GDP.

– Zero income –

Since the beginning of the crisis, the planes were immobilized and, without tourists, the hotel industry collapsed.

“When Australia closed its borders to international travelers, it only took three days for our hotel’s revenue to drop to zero,” said Elizabeth Pechan, co-owner of The Havannah, in Vanuatu.

In Vanuatu, according to the press, 70% of jobs related to the tourism sector alone have disappeared.

And poor Pacific countries don’t have a common central bank that can unlock regional aid plans.

Some have suggested the idea of ​​including these islands in the “bubble” that includes Australians and New Zealanders, a common space within which the nationals of the two countries would not have to respect a quarantine. But this initiative does not have much consensus.

“There is a great risk if covid-19 reaches Pacific Island nations that are not currently affected,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said after meeting with her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

From the Cook Islands, however, collaboration is encouraged.

“We believe that small redoubts like ours, which have currently avoided the virus, could work with other countries in the region in the same situation, taking the maximum precautions,” argued the head of the tourism office for this archipelago, Halatoa Fua.

– Anxiety –

Many of the inhabitants of these islands suffer from diabetes or heart problems, which makes them particularly vulnerable in case of contamination.

In the absence of direct air links with Australia or New Zealand, the Tourism Minister of Palau, F. Umiich Sengebau, considered that it would be better for his archipelago to create a common space with Taiwan. Palau is one of the few countries in the world that still recognizes Taiwan.

“It is an ingenious idea that we should consider with a country like Taiwan, which has done a very good job of managing the covid-19 epidemic,” he said.

“It would be beneficial for both of them because Taiwan tourists want to go to Palau on vacation and Palau residents go to Taiwan for medical treatment and tourism,” he said.

But on other Pacific islands the tourism issue is far from a priority.

“For now, the Solomon’s government’s priority is to complete preparation for the epidemic, including laboratory tests, and facilitate the repatriation of citizens to the region,” said a spokesman for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

Total eradication of the disease in Australia, New Zealand or Taiwan is unlikely, meaning that the ability to assess, follow up on contacts and isolate the sick will be essential everywhere.

As a sign of the difficulty of the task, Marshall Islands Health Secretary Jack Niedenthal said it was premature to even discuss establishing a safe area.

“Simply saying ‘maybe’ could generate anxiety among the population, something that nobody needs,” he said.