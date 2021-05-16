Safe and sound! They capture a Bengal tiger that roamed through Texas neighborhood

A nine-month-old Bengal tiger named “India” that was seen roaming the gardens of suburban Houston a week ago was captured unharmed and taken to an animal sanctuary Sunday, police said.

When the tiger was first seen and reported on social media, an off-duty local commissioner confronted him with a revolver, according to images filmed by neighbors.

But then the animal was put into a vehicle and driven by a man whose lawyers deny that he owns India. The man was later arrested, but the tiger, sporting a glittering necklace, was not immediately located.

“We are pleased to report that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood last week was found and appears to be unharmed,” city police said Saturday.

The Houston Police Department released a video of the tiger being petted and fed.

The big cat will be transported to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas, where it will have its own habitat in just over 2,000 square meters of land, which includes forest and a swimming pool.

“Our goal is to provide you with the best quality of life for the rest of your life,” ranch director Noelle Almrud told the US media. “We hope you spend the rest of your life at Black Beauty.”

With information from AFP