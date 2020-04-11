The test was scheduled from July 16 to 19, 2020

The Kenyan Ministry of Sports insists that it is not yet official

As expected, the Safari Rally has all the appearances of being postponed and a priori it is expected that both the postponement and a new date for the test will be officially announced on Monday.

Kenya’s leading daily Daily Nation has confirmed that officials of the country’s government and the FIA ​​have agreed to this postponement because the Covid-19 is beginning to have some incidence in the country. So far, 191 confirmed cases and seven deaths have been counted, as well as 24 patients already recovered.

According to the newspaper, Amina Mohamed, secretary of the ministry with sporting competencies, and her deputy Joe Okudo, held a conference call with FIA President Jean Todt, the FIA ​​promoter and the executive director of the Safari Rally, Phineas Kimathi , in which the postponement was agreed.

The Ministry of Sport and Culture, however, replied this morning with a message on their Twitter profile in which they admitted the conversations, but added that no official decision has yet been made and that the talks would continue.

The test was scheduled from July 16 to 19, 2020, but the official teams were somewhat reluctant to move and the deadline was being entered to send material by sea.

If the postponement is confirmed, there are already four postponed World Cup events – more than a third. After the ‘amputation’ on the march of the Rally of Mexico, the rallies of Argentina, Portugal and Sardinia were postponed, while the Rally of Chile had already been canceled before the start of the season.

The World Cup is expected to return to normal by the end of August with the 1000 Lagos Rally – currently called the Rally of Finland – while the FIA ​​and the promoter are studying the possibility of recovering the tests postponed this year. For logistical reasons this is perhaps possible in Europe, but it is much more complicated to do it with extra-European events.

For the promoters of the test, the cancellation would be a hard setback because they were very interested in recovering it after 18 years away from the World Cup. In fact, it was the return to Africa of the WRC, although the adventurous spirit of the Safari – which we have glossed these days – will no longer be the same, due to the uniformity of all the rallies and the sacrifice of the concept of resistance and rhythm of yesteryear in sprint shape and speed.

The Safari was born in 1953 as the Coronation Rally, with which the British colony of Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania wanted to celebrate the rise to the throne of Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain. It was a key, different, personalized test of the World Cup, the toughest rally in the world by far.

