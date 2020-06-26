Safari has received many news with the arrival of iOS and iPadOS 14 and macOS Big Sur. Some new features, such as machine translation or crawler blocking, are reserved for Safari on Mac, others, such as support for images in WebP format and support for HDR, come to all versions.

WebExtension API, more image and video formats and goodbye to Flash

The WebExtension API, which works in Chrome, Firefox, Edge and other browsers on various platforms, comes to Safari on the Mac. Thanks to this API we can install the same extensions that are available for other browsers. In addition, Apple offers developers the option to port these WebExtensions to native Safari extensions using Xcode 12 to offer them on the App Store.

Safari on macOS Big Sur too will have support for images in WebP format, a format created by Google that allows images with transparency and with less compression than other formats, keeping a small file size.

He HDR video support also reaches iOS and iPadOS 14 and macOS 11.0 thanks to the VP9 codec. This codec will allow YouTube videos to work in 4K resolution, although it is not included in the first beta of the systems.

Flash, which has never made it to iPhone or iPad, leaves Safari entirely in Big Sur. It is no longer possible to install or view Flash content. A little surprise removal after Adobe announced that it will completely abandon Flash by the end of the year.

It is clear that with these small changes Apple seeks to approach the standards. After all, thanks to integrations and universal standards, the most benefited are the users.

