Tini fans have been surprised

April 12, 202016: 26 hours

The Colombian singer had a beautiful relationship with the also singer, Tini Stoessel, but now that it has come to an end, the future of the popular singer of “Cristina” is unknown.

Sebastián was also affected by the virus and the quarantine and has had to keep his distance from his girlfriend, which apparently affected his relationship too much.

Yatra does not explain the reasons and has published a video showing her grief over the singer’s departure. Although rumors are already beginning that it hides other reasons.

Fans of both fear for the future of the relationship and rumors of crisis circulate. Recently a video of the artist crying out could not be leaked.

To put the icing on the cake, during the last radio interview that Tini gave on “FM like” he avoided talking about his partner and only referred to his family and friends.

.