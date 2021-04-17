Sadness in Programa Hoy, they mourn the departure of a great

Sadness in Program Today, they mourn the departure of a great | Instagram

Sadness reached the Hoy Program, tears and others were evident at the news of the departure of beloved first actor Patricio Castillo. During the program, Roxana Castellanos cried at the news and the one who was also quite affected was the driver Paul Stanley.

Patricio Castillo left the day of the premiere of the third season of the comedy “My dear inheritance” on Televisa, a series of which he was part. The son of Paco stanley He shared that the 81-year-old actor was his grandfather in the story, gives life to Gregorio, while Stanley was Carlos.

The driver of the Today Program gave an interview in which in a broken voice he shared that he was very sad for the loss of Castillo, who could not finish filming the season due to his health complications. Despite this, the actor shared that the famous gave his best and was still working with oxygen, until it was necessary for him to be hospitalized.

Andrea Legarreta’s partner shared that despite the premiere of My beloved inheritance, this April 15 was full of sadness for the loss of a great and beloved of television, the famous were very dismayed by the news.

Paul Stanley indicated how he found out about the news, he pointed out that he was in the channel’s facilities when the series’ WhatsApp group revealed the sudden news, it was something that none of his colleagues expected.

The presenter of Today He shared that he learned great things from Patricio Castillo, whom he referred to as a great and professional actor, from whom he learned his love and discipline to work; He assured that it will always be in his memories.

The beautiful Roxana Castellanos, also part of the series and former host of Hoy, announced the unfortunate news in Cuentamelo Ya !, where it was inevitable that she burst into tears. Rox indicated that Castillo always had a smile for everyone and a compliment for the females. The actress took advantage of the moment to express her condolences and send a hug to the family of the first actor.

As revealed, the first actor Patricio Castillo left on April 15 after a few days hospitalized for respiratory complications. Televisa and the art media immediately reacted with enormous consternation to the news. RIP. Patricio Castillo.