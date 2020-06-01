Sadness and pain in the world of sport due to racism; don’t pretend there isn’t a problem, declare Jordan and Williams

Notimex and Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Monday June 1, 2020, p. 2

New York., Why does the United States not love us ?, questioned the basketball player LeBron James on social networks to join the racism protests about the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis and that has generated outrage in the sports environment and in the world.

Michael Jordan, the best player of all time in burst sport, and WTA multi-champion Serena Williams, demonstrated the racial situation in the United States in a video of Nike with political overtones.

“For once, do not do it (…) Do not pretend that there is no problem in the United States, do not turn your back on racism, do not accept that innocent lives are taken from us, do not make more excuses, do not think that this does not affect you , do not sit back and stay silent, do not think that you can not be part of the change. Let’s all be part of that change, ”they said on their Instagram accounts.

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers put it in a letter released by his club, but without mentioning President Donald Trump’s name: This is an African-American and human problem. Silence and inactivity are no longer acceptable. Now is the time to talk. November is the time to vote. His words carry a lot of weight and his ballots even more. The day has come to face real conflicts and be part of the solution.

Former basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar commented: The black community lives with the institutional racism inherent in education, the justice system, the labor market. And although everything possible can be done to raise awareness, the needle hardly moves. But the Covid-19 has made clear the consequences of all this while we die at a much higher rate than whites, we are the first to lose our jobs.

The NFL players union, led by its executive director DeMaurice Smith, sent a statement to its affiliates, in which it described the United States as a painful country.

The letter joins the opinions issued yesterday by the commissioner of the League, Roger Goodell, who expressed that the NFL family is very sad for the tragic events in our country. Protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that many of us feel.

FC Barcelona ruled: Racism as a form of discrimination that seeks to degrade and marginalize people due to gender, sexual orientation, origins or skin color is a pandemic that affects us all; at Barça we will not stop fighting against it. This is also our commitment.

American golfer Cheyenne Woods, who in 2012 became the sixth African-American player to reach the LPGA Tour, noted that George Floyd’s death is a Black American reality.

Floyd died last Monday after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than seven minutes until he suffocated, while handcuffed face down on the pavement as videos on social media showed. Chauvin was arrested Friday and is charged with second degree murder.

.