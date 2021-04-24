Sadie Robertson Shares a Sweet Pregnancy Update: Her Baby’s Name

The soon-to-be mom gushed, “Oh Honey, you are named with such intention.”

“I pray over you all the time that you would be sweet and strong and you know what? I already know it that you are,” she shared. “Those words will be your super power in life. We can’t wait to meet you and see your story unfold before our eyes.”

Sadie’s followers and family members reacted to her heartwarming post, including her mom Kori robertson, her sister Rebecca robertson and others.

“Love our little Honey so much !!! Can’t wait to kiss her sweet face,” Kori commented. Sadie’s sister-in-law Mary Kate Robertson responded, “love love love that little Honey girl !!!”

Rebecca added, “Aww I remember when that second picture was taken! Y’all are going to be great parents.”