Nicolás Vallejo Nágera, Colate, gives his opinion on Paulina Rubio’s shameful viral video during confinement.

the former Survivor contestant and businessman wanted to comment on the viral video from a few weeks ago. “data-reactid =” 25 “> The personal relationship between Colate and Paulina has never been good since they separated and despite having a child in common. Now the former Survivor contestant and businessman wanted to comment on the viral video from a few weeks ago.

In a moment of the video that circulated like wildfire on the Internet, Paulina throws her head forward, tilts it off camera and we don’t know what she does. The hypothesis that he consumed a streak of cocaine have been swift and more so seeing his deplorable state.

The fact is that the singer moved erratically, spoke without much sense and has been heavily criticized for it. At the moment, to these criticisms, Colate’s most sincere opinion on this matter is added.

Speaking to Europa Press, Colate has been asked about the famous video of his ex-partner and his son’s mother. He has responded with respect and sincerity: “Unfortunately yes, I have seen it, many times I make an effort not to see things that I do not like but in this case I think they have sent it to me about 300 times and unfortunately I have seen it.”

Colate is next to his son confined in Miami and explains that, although the boy is not aware of the real seriousness of the matter in Spain, because he does not want to worry him more than he should, he does know what happens with the pandemic and “it is admirable as He’s wearing it, he’s an example to me. ”

