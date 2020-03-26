In the last episode of Saturday Night Live until further notice, actor Daniel Craig and the comedians of the show made a delirious sketch about what a soap opera on TV would be like if the actors could not get closer than a meter, as times demand. It was pathetic: they played with touching but no, they used false arms on a stick, they kissed two figures held by gloved hands.

It aired on March 7, shortly before New York was confined, Broadway dropped the curtain, and the veteran NBC theater (on Movistar +), with 45 seasons in the backpack, was suspended for the first time since 9/11. There was also parodied there a gathering of the ultra-conservative Fox in which they collected “things that should worry us more than the coronavirus”, an evil that the trumpismo at the beginning labeled as false news, as everything that they do not like.

The penultimate episode of SNL satirized Vice President Mike Pence, a religious fundamentalist, whose impersonator told us that Trump had entrusted him with managing the health crisis despite the fact that he does not believe in science. “This is a test for my faith, like dinosaur bones.”

The unexpected event that changes everything is called a black swan. It looked like the November presidential was going to be a ride for Trump, with the economy running smoothly and Democrats divided. The erratic policy of the president, first denialist of the pandemic and who still says that he fears the recession more than the disease, revives the options of Joe Biden. The electorate begins to look in another way at those who despise scientists and wanted to dismantle the health system that Obama bequeathed. There is a black swan for a while. To follow these presidential elections we need SNL.