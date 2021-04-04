Sad news for the world of rap: DMX, in serious condition due to a heart attack after alleged overdose

The rapper DMX, one of the most successful of the 1990s, he is in serious condition after suffering a heart attack allegedly caused by an overdose. He is admitted to a hospital in the city of White Plains in New York, The TMZ entertainment portal reported this Saturday.

According to TMZ one of its sources has pointed out that the famous artist has “Some brain activity” but another assures that he is in a “vegetative state” and that doctors have warned “That I may not be able to.”

The heart attack to the actor also occurred while he was at home at around eleven at night, local time.

The portal recalled that Earl Simmons, his real name, has struggled with substance abuse and has been in rehab several times.

Also that his last period of rehab in 2019 came after he served a 12-month sentence in New York for tax evasion.

He also recalled that during his return to the stage in the city of Las Vegas (Nevada) he took a moment to tell his fans: “When you fall, get up, everyone here has been through some shit and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need it. do something for you“.

DMX is one of the most successful rappers of the 90s and also of the early 2000s, when he sold millions of copies of his first five albums – all of which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard, a record. of the time, highlights the portal.

The artist is preparing a new album with collaborations from Bono, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, the aforementioned Snoop Dogg or Usher, as it has transpired.

His best-known singles include hits like ‘X’ Gon Give it To Ya ‘, with more than 416 million views on Spotify despite being a single released in 2003, ‘Party Up (Up in Here)’ or ‘Where the Hood At’.

In the cinema he has made some appearances in feature films such as ‘Romeo must die’, ‘Cradle 2 the Grave’ or ‘Belly’.

