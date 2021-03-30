Sad news for Lucifer fans was released

They announce the last day of filming for the final season of Lucifer. The end is very near.

After a filming with many health regulations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the beloved king of hell finally ended his adventure on the small screen. This is because the production announced that March 29 was the last day of filming for the final season of Lucifer. Very sad news for fans of the series, as the end is getting closer and closer.

As previously reported, the health contingency caused the series about Lucifer Morningstar to pause for several months when they were in the middle of producing the episodes of the second part of the fifth season. Fortunately they resumed activities, to finish the missing chapters and continue with the sixth season, which will be the closing of the show.

Near the end

After so much teamwork, Monday was the last day of filming for the final season of Lucifer. The news quickly spread through social networks, where fans thanked for this show through the hashtag #ThankyouLucifer. Later his showrunner, Joe henderson He posted a message on Twitter: “We have the best fans !!! Last day of filming #Lucifer, and what a wonderful farewell to the Luciferians ”.

We have the best fans !!! Last day of shooting #Lucifer, and what a wonderful sendoff from the Lucifans. #ThankYouLucifer pic.twitter.com/zCTSxiE7ZV – Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) March 29, 2021

Likewise, the star of Lucifer, Tom ellis posted on his Instagram account a photo of a lighter with the recorded dates of the first day of filming of the series and the last day of work on the set; this accompanied by a message for his millions of fans: “Today is the day. 6 years ago I started a journey with the most incredible group of people and today we say goodbye with love. Thank you to all the crew members who have helped bring the #Lucifer story to life. What trip”.

The second part of the fifth season of Lucifer will arrive on Netflix on May 28, so we will have to be attentive within the next few weeks to the launch of the first trailer.