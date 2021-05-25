Sad? Marisol González and the message to Canelo for her wedding | Instagram

Was the model, Marisol González, who dedicated a message to Saúl, “El Canelo” Álvarez in the middle of his recent religious wedding with Fernánda Gómez. A very loving and nostalgic message came from today “Today’s driver“.

One of those who were at some point a couple of the boxer, better known as “El Canelo” Álvarez, Marisol gonzalez, He dedicated a few words after the romantic ceremony in which the boxer spared no expense.

I will always wish him the best, I will always have an incredible memory of him, and I am happy too, said Marisol González Casas.

In the past, the soccer player’s current spouse, Rafael Marquez, had an intense relationship with the “Mexican boxer” who has been around for a few years.

The “former beauty queen” who today is one of those who make up the cast of morning drivers sent her best wishes to her former partner, “Canelo” Álvarez and with whom she remained in a love relationship for a year.

It was on the outskirts of Televisa San Ángel where González Casas took advantage of the cameras that approached her at that time to talk about the issue and send a few words to the newlywed who joined his life to that of Fernánda Gómez last weekend.

In the middle of the talk, the reporters took the opportunity to question the “journalist” if she would have attended the link if she had been invited, so she immediately pointed out: No, no, no, I have no longer had contact with him for many years, he said. .

It would be just a few months that the 38-year-old presenter would have remembered some moments of her torrid relationship with the “Mexican professional champion”, which was expected, ending in a wedding.

Why didn’t you marry him?

At that time, the current Televisa collaborator recalled that she was 26 years old and he was 19, this being one of the most important reasons why she did not want to marry him, she would reveal the same.

We lasted a year and well after, between cutting and returning. I feel that at that moment the two and the ages influence, I was half intense with him, we were both very jealous. He gave me the ring at that time, you see it and you already say that it is very formal.

I was scared because he was growing up, I was a certain age. I was half intense with him, we were both very jealous, Marisol said in a past interview with journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda.

Similarly, Sia Marisol González Casas, shared how it was the moment when the super middleweight champion asked her to marry him.

One time I was surprised here in Mexico, he was in my apartment, he played and it came to pass that if I wanted to marry him. I have very nice memories of him and it was not the moment, said the mother of a girl today, in the interview.

“He returned the ring”

Likewise, the creditor of the title of Nuestra Belleza México in 2002, assured that she tried to return the engagement ring to “Canelo”, however, he refused to receive it.

One of the times that we hung up and came back, I told him I was going to give him the ring back and he never took it. My mother must have the ring, it was a long time ago, the presenter explained.

Saúl, el “Canelo” Álvarez starred in a great wedding in the middle of two luxurious ceremonies, which began, first with the civil liaison held in Nayarit and the religious wedding held last weekend in the Guadalajara cathedral where it took place. appointment with Fernánda Gómez to seal his love before God and in front of several guests, among celebrities, close friends to the couple and a large public that was waiting for them around the venue.