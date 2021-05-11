Sad Humberto Zurita remembered Christian Bach on May 10 | Instagram

In the midst of the May 10 celebration, the actor Humberto Zurita did not go unnoticed the special date in which he honored the memory of Christian Bach to whom he dedicated a moving message in which he also highlighted the actress’s birthday.

It was last monday when Humberto Zurita He dedicated a great and emotional message remembering the double celebration in which his new wife, Christian Bach, celebrated a date twice, Mother’s Day and his birthday.

It is worth mentioning that the memory of Christian bach has remained very present in the life of the actor after two years have passed since the departure of the artist from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and it has been in each interview where he has not missed the opportunity to share some memory or anecdote about her.

It was last Monday, May 10, when nostalgia completely invaded the actor and “television producer“, who through a very sentimental message, the 66-year-old artist hinted at the great void left by the actress’s departure, this wrote:

May 10. It’s been two years Christian, and they have flown away with your trip through the universe. Today is Mother’s Day and yesterday was your birthday. It was always something special to find you a present these two days.

The father of Sebastián and Emiliano Zurita (both actors) points out that the most important thing on this day was not the gifts but rather finding something extremely special for her.

How to make these moments special and unique? The important thing was not your gift, but looking for a detail that would make you feel loved. It took so little to make it happen!

The “Mexican film director“Whoever was married to the Argentine producer, a naturalized Mexican for more than 30 years, remembers that he always tried to get involved with his children to surprise his spouse.

But I got involved in always wanting to give you a cute surprise. Something particular that will show you how important you were to us.

“What a privilege to have known love by your side”

Your children and I, we always tried, that these dates were peculiar days for you. It made us happy to see you happy and that you felt our love for you.

What a beauty and what a privilege it is to have known love by your side. Happy Mother’s Day: wherever you are, beautiful girl. Happy May 10 to all the mothers of the world

It should be said that the Zurita-Bach couple not only formed a great duo off the screens but also in business, since together they formed their own production company Zuba producciones.

In the midst of the statements in which the interpreter has lamented the loss of the histrionic and the fact that he treasures her memory with great affection, on the other hand, Zurita has been involved in various rumors about his relationship with Kika Edgar, from who has clarified their relationship on several occasions.

The controversies would increase after the actor of remembered melodramas such as “The Flight of the Eagle”, “Burning Torch”, “We will ever have wings”, “Under the same face”, “The Hex”, etc., will confess in a passing interview that “he will never fall in love as he was with Christian Bach”.

As the film director also declared in a past talk with the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda.