Lift your eyelids with effective natural remedies and forget about using dangerous needles

April 14, 2020

The appearance of your eyes can change over the years, this is because the skin of the eyelids is much thinner compared to other areas of the face, for this reason the eyelids lose firmness.

Natural remedies to firm the eye contour

Nowadays it is much easier to show off a healthy and youthful face, since you can enhance your look by putting into practice the following 100% natural and effective remedies. You can already abandon the idea of ​​setting an appointment in the operating room.

Figs and lemon: This mask has antioxidant properties that help nourish the cells and reduce the loss of collagen, to use it you will have to crush three figs until you obtain a uniform paste, then add the juice of one lemon.

Subsequently, apply the mask on the eyelids, you must leave it on for 30 minutes, and then rinse with warm water. It is recommended to use only in the evenings, and to do it three times a week for a month.

Chamomile and cucumber: they have anti-inflammatory and firming properties, to make a natural tonic you must pour 3 tablespoons of chamomile flower in a cup of boiling water, then let it sit, then place it in the blender and add half a cucumber.

To use this mixture you must let it cool in the refrigerator for 2 or 3 hours, after the time it has applied to the eyelids and the eye contour, leave it to act for 30 minutes. Then remove with cold water, it is recommended to use 2 times a day, in the morning and at night.

