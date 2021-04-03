Sad ending for Batman’s car

We have already seen on previous occasions how some cars that have been part of the filming of a certain movie they end up changing ownership for a large sum, with the ‘Fast Five’ Chevrolet Corvette being the most recent case. However, what one never expects is that the end of these vehicles will be so sad as to end up abandoned in an old warehouse of Dubai, something that has happened with batman tumbler.

Forgotten in a warehouse

For many fans of the famous DC character, the cinematic universe reached its peak with the trilogy of Christopher Nolan. Everything about the three films, from the casting to the stories and the way they were told, and the vehicles used, was perfect for these fans who will now take their heads to discover that the iconic Batmobile rests in the open without anyone remembering itl.

The Tumbler is the car of the Batman incarnated by Christian bale, a peculiar six-wheeled vehicle that could be used to ram targets, with a great technological load and tactical equipment, in addition to being able to self-destruct by expelling the Dark Knight in the Batpod. Finding this car on the street is practically impossible, but in Burbank, California, some pedestrians had this opportunity when Jay Leno came out for a natural spin at the controls of this rarity back in 2013.

According to Reddit user u / gautamailani92, the Tumbler is now out of a warehouse in Al Quoz, in Dubai, gathering dust and looking run-down due to the passage of time. The vehicle appears to be abandoned, but some users point out that it is technically not, as it is actually a very neglected car. Every now and then someone takes him out for a ride, although they never seem to bother wash it. We don’t know if this is the Tumbler original of the movies or a replica, although the comments point in the first direction.

More than 500 hp and six wheels

In fact, five exact replicas were produced and sold in 2014 for a million dollars each, and all were legal to circulate on public roads. A year later, one of them came to a Dubai dealership, displaying an engine 5.7-liter V8 inherited from a Chevrolet Corvette that produced more than 500 hp and could reach top speeds of 250 km / h. This unique vehicle sat on four Huge 44-inch Swamper tires, just like the model in the movies.

