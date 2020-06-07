Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

Cruz Azul said goodbye with one more defeat in this e-Liga MX. Those led by Santiago Giménez succumbed as a visitor 4-1 to a Braves de Juárez led by Eder Borelli, who completed the Closing 2020 virtual with two wins in the last two games.

Both squads came to this meeting with moderately positive results in their last commitments. Juárez added his first win during the past date after defeating Querétaro; meanwhile Cruz Azul tied with Necaxa, one of the candidates for Liguilla.

The first entry of the match arrived at 24 ′ courtesy of Darío Lezcano. The Paraguayan accommodated the ball inside the rival fence after a powerful right hand. The Lezcano himself made it 2-0 nine minutes later after a great cross from the left side.

Sagal he executed the third goal for the locals after a huge collective move of the border, while Rubio put one more goal for Juárez. Blue Cross tried to make a presence on the scoreboard; However, he succeeded until the minute 77 courtesy of ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez.

With this result, Cruz Azul was left with 16 units in this e-Liga MX and it was in the low area of ​​the general table. By last, Juárez was ranked as the worst team in the tournament after accumulating only ten points.

