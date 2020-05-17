Coach Jesualdo Ferreira, from Santos, watched the German Championship last Saturday, the first round between the major tournaments in Europe after the stoppage due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, and made a report for his weekly column in the newspaper “O Jogo” , from Portugal.

Jesualdo did not like what he saw. And the reason is the loss of aggressiveness in the field.

“I think a lot of people who like football were looking forward to this restart. In Europe, Germany kicked off the championship again. In the end, it served as a rehearsal balloon for other championships that will also start again. And what we saw yesterday is for sure what we will see in future games. I have carefully followed the meeting between Leipzig and Freiburg and the first conclusion we can draw is that football is different. That football will be different. And this is not just about with the empty stands, which give a strange and sad aspect to the show, but this is a situation that I have particularly experienced several times, and with greater incidence in Egypt. That is, for me all that deaf environment is not exactly strange “, he wrote the Portuguese coach.

“The pandemic forced a series of restrictions, and this game between Leipzig and Freiburg remains images that mark, such as the distance of the players on the benches. I don’t know if many stadiums will have the logistics necessary for this distance to be possible, but it is a a fact that will always be something very strange for those who are used to the proximity between the elements of a football game. sure that there were far fewer fouls in this game than would be normal, the aggressiveness was far below the desired level, and even the players’ concentration was only verified when the game took place in the last 30 meters, with many individual errors in the middle. that there was a lot more space on the field. This lack of aggression resulted in a sad and not very lively show. The players ran, as is typical of the players and of German football. So, it was noticed that the individual training paid off, but collectively the teams did not work well “, added Jesualdo.

Sports Gazette





.