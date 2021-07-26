Sacyr wins its third construction contract in Texas, worth 130 million euros

Sacyr Ingeniería e Infraestructuras has been awarded the construction of a six-kilometer stretch of highway in Lubbock County (Texas, USA). The amount of the contract is 158.3 million dollars (130.3 million euros).

This is Sacyr’s third contract in Texas and the ninth in the United States since entering the country in 2018. The company currently has a construction portfolio close to 2,150 million euros.

Sacyr will carry out for Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) the reconstruction of a 6 km section that will go from being a single carriageway with one lane in each direction to a separate carriageway with three lanes in each direction. In addition, it will have collector routes on both sides of the main trunk.

The new route foresees the construction of eight flyovers over the junctions with four local roads. In addition, the works include the execution of 90,000 m3 of concrete pavement, drainage, containment systems, signaling and ITS systems.

More projects in the US

Sacyr’s construction division entered the United States in 2018 with several highway construction contracts in Florida. The company is currently running two projects in Texas and six in Florida.

In 2020 Sacyr Concesiones won its first project in the country with the management and maintenance of the energy and water facilities of the University of Idaho.

Expansion in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia is one of Sacyr’s objectives within its Strategic Plan 2021-2025.