Sacyr will propose at the Shareholders’ Meeting-convened for June 11- keep the dividend paid last year despite the current coronavirus crisis, the company has reported. The construction company that presides Manuel Manrique Thus, it plans to pay a total shareholder remuneration of around 0.110 euros per share, although it is paid by means of a ‘scrip dividend’ system that allows it to be received in shares.

In 2019, Sacyr paid the dividend in two tranches, one of 0.056 euros or 39 new shares for each title already held, and a second of 0.054 euros or 46 new shares.

The construction company will also propose the re-election of three company directors. They are Francisco Javier Adroher Biosca and the Fuertes group, both as proprietary members, and Luis Javier Cortés, of an external nature.

Sacyr will hold its assembly in the current context of crisis and the impact that the collapse of oil can have on Repsol and its listing, an energy company of which the group is a benchmark shareholder with an 8% stake.

Concessions

The company presents itself to partners after last year presented a new strategy that underpins its growth in the concessions business.

Sacyr closed the 2019 financial year with a net accounting loss of 297 million euros derived from the negative impact that had to be recorded due to the write-down carried out by Repsol.

It was an “exclusively accounting” impact, which, therefore, “did not affect the company’s cash flow, its business, the dividend or the strategy,” according to what the group said at the time.

Beyond this impact, the construction company’s accounts reflected, according to the company, its “operational strength” and its current focus on the concession business.

Sacyr closed last year with a gross operating profit (Ebitda) of 676.7 million, 25.1% higher than the previous year and 80% from all the concessional assets that the group has in its different businesses. The turnover grew 9.8%, reaching 4,169 million, driven by international business.