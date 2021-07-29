Sacyr will continue giving name to the Sacyr ASOBAL handball league

Manuel Manrique, President of Sacyr, and Serving Revolt, President of ASOBAL, today signed the renewal of the sponsorship agreement for the main Spanish handball competition for men. Sacyr will once again be the ‘title sponsor’ of the Sacyr ASOBAL League in the 2021/2022 season

The agreement, signed for the first time in February 2020, includes the use of the name Sacyr in all competitions organized by ASOBAL: League, ASOBAL Cup and Mini Cup. The image of the Sacyr ASOBAL League is used in all kinds of advertising supports and promotions of the brand and, in addition, it is present in the broadcasts of the matches that the LaLigaSportsTV App and the GOL open channel broadcast.

The union of both entities reinforces the projection of the highest male category of Spanish handball and that of the sport itself, that has about 100,000 federated and a strong social roots in many cities of the Spanish geography.

The President of Sacyr, Manuel Manrique, has highlighted that sponsorship actions such as these are part of the contribution that companies must make to society. “It assumes that more boys and girls can practice handball, that the competition gains visibility and attracts more interest, that the clubs become stronger and that more brands focus on ASOBAL as transmitters of their values”, explained Manrique.

The President of ASOBAL, Serving Revolt, has indicated that “the renewal of the agreement with Sacyr for one more season allows us to reinforce a very strong bond with our main sponsor that is already bearing fruit. The Sacyr ASOBAL League has managed to gain visibility in a very complex year as a result of the pandemic. Now we face the future with optimism, wanting to experience the return of the fans to the pavilions and to feel again all the emotion and the spectacle that the Spanish handball elite guarantees ”.

The sponsorship renewal agreement was signed at the Sacyr headquarters in Madrid, prior to the draw for the 2021/2022 Sacyr ASOBAL League calendar that will return to the usual format of 16 clubs competing for the title in a regular phase made up of 30 days that will start next Saturday, September 11.

Greater commitment

For Sacyr, naming the League represents an opportunity to increase its commitment to a sport to which it has been linked since 2015. The company recently renewed its collaboration agreement with the Royal Spanish Handball Federation for two years.

A benchmark competition in Europe

ASOBAL was founded in 1984 by 13 clubs and, in the 90/91 season, the first ASOBAL League was played. The Sacyr ASOBAL League enjoys prestige in the old continent and, in fact, has the current European champion, Barça. The Sacyr ASOBAL League can be seen through the LaLigaSportsTV App and the GOL open channel that offers, weekly, the best match of the day.