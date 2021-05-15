Sacyr, Merlin Properties and Rovi give us a new buying opportunity

The Ibex has managed to hold in the vicinity of 8,800 points and it seems very likely that we could end up seeing a new attack on the annual highs that it would draw, a few sessions ago, at 9,140 points. The most normal thing is that we can end up seeing an extension of the gains up to the level of 9,300 points.

Technical analysis

THROW BACK

The declines of the last sessions in Sacyr They could be giving us a new buy signal with less risk. The company could be shaping a throw back at 2.20 euros, so everything seems to indicate that we could end up seeing the return of purchases at any time. We could place the first target of rise at 2.39 euros, annual maximums. A close above these prices would confirm an extension of the main upward trend that could end up reaching the 2020 highs that would draw at 2.69 euros. Good accumulation levels give consistency to its current uptrend. We will not appreciate even the slightest sign of weakness as long as it remains trading above 2.08 euros.

Merlin Properties It started last week giving a very good sign of strength. The company managed to overcome the resistance of 9,127 euros and after the formation of a throw back it seems that we could end up seeing an extension of the gains and what is more important is that the company could be confirming a change in trend. The first target up is at 10 euros but we do not rule out that it seeks to continue with the increases to the level of 11 euros.

Rovi Laboratories It is one of the values ​​that we do not lose sight of, especially after seeing how it surpassed the resistance of 48.4 euros on April 29. The company is trading on a free rise and after a small halt on the road in the form of a throw back, it seems that it could continue its upward climb. We believe that it could easily end up exceeding 50 euros, which would make us think of an extension of profits to the level of 55 euros, prices that we believe it could end up reaching in the next few days.